Baldur’s Gate 3 players claim simple action is better than most Level 3 spells

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has rejected the need for complicated magic spells, and is instead focusing on the beautiful simplicity of pushing their enemies off of cliffs.

There are so many ways of dealing with foes in Baldur’s Gate 3. Assuming you even want to fight them, and don’t want to charisma your way through every interaction, each class engages with combat in a unique way that ties perfectly into the game’s RPG status.

But with hundreds of actions, spells, and weapons at your fingertips, few of them can come close to one of the most powerful abilities in the game, and Baldur’s Gate 3 players have crowned it as one of the best in the game.

If you’ve spent any time in the game, you’ve probably reached the same conclusion: Shove is absolutely broken.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players crown Shove as best action in most fights

In a post on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player joked that Shove was far superior to most of the AOE spells in the game, the most powerful of which are usually Level 3. Think spells Fireball and Lightning Bolt.

But Shove doesn’t need levels, spell charges, or any other fancy complications. All you need is a pair of hands and a bit of good luck.

What makes this action so powerful is that Larian Studios can’t seem to be able to resist the urge to put bottomless pits in basically every encounter in the game. You could be walking through a perfectly stable dungeon and suddenly see a significant enemy standing on a very unsturdy-looking bridge. Are you really going to roll the dice on an unreliable spell when you could just tell Karlach to push them off the edge?

Just make sure you have enough strength to pull it off, because if it fails, you’re standing next to a really angry enemy.

