Baldur’s Gate 3 players claim devs forgot key aspect of Wyll’s character arc

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are convinced that the developers may have forgotten one key aspect of Wyll’s character arc in Act 1 after a player was surprised by a lack of dialogue when meeting Mizora.

There’s something just so fantastical about the world of Baldur’s Gate 3. With the vast amount of characters, locations, and interactions spread throughout the huge sprawling world, it’s no wonder many players get lost in Faerun.

Much of this is due to the sheer continuity within the world, wherein each player’s decision has echoing impacts that affect the entirety of Faerun. This is also true for many of the character stories, where once you make one choice, you won’t be able to go back and do the other in the same play-through.

This is all thanks to Larian Studios’ hard work at ensuring Baldur’s Gate 3 remains consistent with all of its little details. However, some players are convinced that the devs may have forgotten about a key aspect of Wyll’s character arc in Act 1.

Players were befuddled after deciding to kill Karlach in Act 1. They “decided to believe the paladins of Tyr are actual paladins” and took the offer to slay Karlach. After approaching Karlach without connecting their minds, they headed straight into battle.

They pointed out that both Wyll and the player only knew Karlach as a monster who needed to die, with no evidence pointing otherwise. That’s what made them so confused when Wyll was upset for killing an innocent Tiefling when neither the party members nor Wyll had known.

Other users chimed in, finding the gap in the lore interesting: “Yet the Paladins of Tyr asked for her head. You’d think someone would notice something was up.”

Fortunately, a well-informed lore master came up with an explanation for this: devils return to their home plane when killed, hinting that Karlach’s normal death meant she wasn’t a Devil. Of course, at that point, it’s a little too late to save her.

So, it seems there was a lore explanation for all of this in the end, with the devs seemingly having thought of every possible scenario to ensure players’ immersion is never broken.