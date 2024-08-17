Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t stop purposely skipping this part of the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 players admit to skipping this particular part of the game in their runs to the point they’d rather find the missing XP somewhere else.

Once you experience beating the game for the first time, there’s likely at least one part you’d dread the most in your next Baldur’s Gate 3 run. For some players, that’d be encountering the Addled Frog near Auntie Ethel’s house or even going all the way to Grymforge to beat the big bad.

One thing that hasn’t quite changed after about a year, however, is how the Gauntlet of Shar is still one that a portion of the community skips in their run ever since someone found out a method to do it.

And with the Faith Leap Trial being ‘fixed’ in Patch 7, players in a Reddit thread are once reminded of how frustrating this part of Baldur’s Gate 3 can be to the point some would opt to skip it even though there are methods to cheese the trial.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 players had enough of Shar’s Trials.

Following an image referring to savescumming the entire Faith Leap Trial, one user wrote: “This is why Knock exists. Ain’t nobody got time for the runner-up B**** Queen’s stupid trials.”

Meanwhile, one user mentioned: “Yeah, you can get the ‘missing’ XP elsewhere. First time is enough to do the gauntlet. 2nd time is boring. 3rd time, f*** that s****.”

“Yup. It f***ing sucks, that is literally my most hated room in the game. I’ve now gotten to the point that I just get the other three Umbral Gems and Feather Fall down to the platform. I know I could also Knock on the door, but I may as well get the experience from doing the other two,” commented another user.

“I just grab the one gem off Yugir and use Knock on the other door now,” one chimed in.

It is possible to progress to Shadowfell without having to grab all the Umbral Gems. However, if you’re trying to farm Shadowheart’s approval in Act 2 or simply want to see more parts of the story, doing all the trials at least once can be worth it.