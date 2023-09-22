Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t get over number of unique camp locations

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game and it is quite fleshed out when it comes to variety. However, players were surprised when apart from all the detailing that the game has introduced, the developers did not forget to bring versatility to camp locations as well.

Camps in Baldur’s Gate 3 are interesting places as you can rest in those locations while also interacting with your companions and progressing their quests. However, nobody ever pays attention to the camp locations in the game as such.

It seems the developers ensured that even though players might not notice, they added variety to those locations. Every area in the game has a distinct camp and that is something that players are praising the developers for quite a lot.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 players are surprised by camp location versatility

The discussion regarding camp versatility was brought forth by a Reddit user by the name Gyrkam. This player made the post stating “you can count on me gasping equally as loud whenever I discover they made a distinct camp location for the specific area I’m in”.

As it happens, this post received a favorable response from others as well. One such player commented, “I like the Act 2 camp where Gale is permanently wet”. One player also commented, “Some of the camps are weirdly big though like in Act 2 you can go up the hill and there’s an entire unoccupied shack”.

Another player commented, “I wish we actually slept in the tents and not around the fire”. Lastly, a player commented, “It’s so cool and dynamic but the worst part is that your decorated camp will never end up the same”.

Therefore, it seems like fans are quite happy about the camps versatility, though they are unhappy about some of the other aspects the positioning or the tents and the size of the camps.