Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t bring themselves to make these choices

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game filled with choices and branching narratives that make each playthrough different. Still, there are some red lines that players refused to cross, no matter how many times they were presented with them.

In a post on Reddit, one player asked the community which paths they wouldn’t pursue when working through Baldur’s Gate 3. As it turns out, there are plenty of options that players considered to be a step too far.

Some responses were purely rooted in their objectively negative effects, whether that be losing gold and useful allies or generally making life more difficult moving forward.

Others were a little more personal, where players’ feelings dictated the path they took through the game.

About the potential avenue of giving beloved dog Scratch to the dog pound, one user said, “I have killed all the druids and Tieflings (even the women and the children), and I have condemned everyone at Last Light to the curse.”

“I have sacrificed Wyll for power, forced Astarion to bite that weirdo, and forced the family to leave the home. However, when that monster asked to take Scratch back, I was quick saving and killing her with every weapon and magic type.”

Another added, “I agree with a lot here, so I just add another one. I’m not gonna fight the Lava Elemental. He’s just stomping about, in the lava, where he belongs. It’s like going out into the ocean to hunt down a shark, it wasn’t fucking with anyone.”

A third added a choice that they felt too nefarious to be viable, “Allowing Shadowheart to go Sharran path. Like, holy s**t, mind wiping a child and forcing her to torture her parents for decades is a level of evil that’s difficult to stomach even on an “evil” play through. Even if one slaughters everyone, they die quick, clean, and relatively fast.”

There are thousands of choices to make in Baldur’s Gate 3, many of which have unintended consequences. Even with all of that potential for evil, it’s nice to know that many are maintaining a path of moral righteousness in their playthroughs.