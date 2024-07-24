Baldur’s Gate 3 players “can’t bear” to send this companion into battle

In Baldur’s Gate 3, one companion has players caught up in their feelings. Even with the game’s detailed resurrection options, many just can’t stomach the idea of putting this character in danger.

In most playthroughs, you really don’t want any of your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions to die. But the battles can be harsh. Characters get stabbed, blown up, or even disappear into the abyss because of a “hilarious” bug.

There are ways to bring them back to life. Each character starts with a Scroll of Revivify, which lets you bring them back from the dead. For more experienced players, there’s the Revivify spell. Plus, in the camp, Withers can revive fallen companions for 200 gold, no matter where they died.

Despite these safeguards, some players can’t bring themselves to send Scratch, the canine companion, into battle in BG3.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit thread revealed that many players don’t want to risk losing this four-legged companion, even temporarily. One user shared, “I sometimes see people send Scratch into battle, but I just can’t bear myself to do it and maybe lose him in the bloody war.”

Some players reassured others, saying that Scratch would return to camp if he perished in battle.

Yet, others admitted they couldn’t bear the thought of him taking damage. “I did once. The first time he got hit, I reloaded my save. No one touches my dog,” confessed one Baldur’s Gate 3 player.

Interestingly, another asked, “You can use Scratch in combat?” They have been keeping this dog companion safe without even knowing it.

For the most part, the community prefers to keep Scratch safe, only taking him out for his “walkies.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to surprise and engage its player base, even a year after its release. Whether it’s keeping Scratch out of harm’s way or discovering he can play fetch with something much more disturbing than a ball, the game and its players continue to explore unexpected paths.