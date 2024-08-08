Baldur’s Gate 3 players cannot believe how few players conquered Honor Mode

Larian Studios shared a variety of Baldur’s Gate 3 statistics, which left fans stunned at the number of players who managed to beat Honor Mode.

New statistics were shared in celebration of Baldur’s Gate 3’s first anniversary, revealing a surprisingly popular romance option, as well as a super rare Lae’zel ending.

Players are still discussing these wild numbers, as one fan in a Reddit post calculated the percentage of players who beat Honor Mode, Baldur’s Gate 3’s toughest difficulty.

After crunching the numbers, the fan revealed that only 11% of players who attempted Honor Mode made it out alive. As such, 89% of players were defeated in this difficulty mode.

Out of 1,223,305 players who ended Honor Mode in defeat, 76% died honorably and deleted their save file, while the other 24% switched to Custom Mode after their deaths.

The Reddit poster acknowledged just how wild this number was by comparing it to their pass rate for earning the expert field medical badge back when they were in the army.

Apparently, it held an 18% pass rate, which was still higher than players who passed Honor Mode. This made earning their Golden Dice, a dice skin awarded only to Honor Mode completionists, “arguably the more difficult achievement.”

The replies fostered discussions about unique Honor Mode wins and fails. One person lost their Honor Mode run in a Grymforge elevator, while another failed versus a repulsion trap, which can push players off of ledges if they’re not careful.

In addition to the failures, many replies celebrated their wins. There was even one fan who found Honor Mode liberating compared to the other modes and said, “in previous playthroughs I was crippled with savescumming every failed interaction.”

Despite the wildly low number of players who have conquered Honor Mode, these discussions prove players have varying opinions on its difficulty. Yet, it doesn’t take away from the fact that only 141,660 players own the elusive Golden Dice.

