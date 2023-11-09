Baldur’s Gate 3 players call for major inventory change to fix frustrating management

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are calling for huge changes to the inventory management system due to how difficult it is to move items between different party members.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, each character has their own inventory, with a shared stash available in the camp. This means there’s a lot of tedious messing around when players need to switch equipment and items between party members, as players need to manually add characters to the party to access their gear.

A shared inventory between all of the characters would make sense, but Baldur’s Gate 3 has a prominent multiplayer component that lets players jump in at any time. This means that equipment needs to be separate between each character.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has tweaked the inventory system via patches, but it’s not enough, as fans are still requesting more changes that streamline the process of moving gear between the party outside of combat.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want better party management

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available for a while now, and users on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit page are still calling for changes to be made to the inventory system. This is due to how annoying it is to move items around, especially with how poorly the search function works.

“Yes. Inventory management is my only complaint on the game,” one user complained. “The ability to rename my backpacks and pouches to track what I store in them would be nice too. I think there may be a mod for that though.”

One user suggested that “I want them to extend the “trade” screen to work with in-camp companions, with prices set to 0. It seems like it would be easy enough to implement,” which seems like an easy compromise to fix the issues.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 players on PC can use mods to fix their issues, as some of them let you access your allies’ inventories at any time, while others give the protagonist infinite endurance load, letting them carry all the gear themselves. However, these fixes cannot be used on PS5, limiting their use.

Needing to manually add party members before you can rifle through their things is an unnecessary chore in a game that already takes a lot of time to play. Hopefully, Larian Studios will introduce better inventory management options in a future update alongside Baldurs’ Gate 3’s Photo Mode.

