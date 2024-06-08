Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s broken Honor Mode save file restored by Larian

After experiencing a game-breaking issue in their Honor Mode run in Baldur’s Gate 3, one player was greeted with good news from the team after sending their save file.

To have your Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run glitch out or bug to the point it’s no longer possible to continue feels like straight-up horror — especially after everything you’ve gone in-game. However, it’s something that can happen, as one player shared in a Reddit thread.

The player claimed it all started with a “game-breaking bug” that happened a few weeks ago. This bug caused their character to disappear entirely from the game, including their inventory and character portrait.

Article continues after ad

To make things worse, the rest of the party was stranded in a location where it was impossible to safe travel, and the only way to progress was to have your main character trigger a dialogue with an NPC.

Article continues after ad

“At this time, I had lost pretty much all hope. I wrote my first post here, but got no replies. However, I also sent in a manual bug report to Larian, where I didn’t really expect a reply either,” they wrote.

Wizards of the Coast/Larian Studios Larian continues to provide top-tier support for the game and players.

But when all hope seemed lost, they finally got a reply from Larian from a person named Victor, who told them exactly what to do; “I sent him my save file, which he then forwarded to the developer team.”

Article continues after ad

After waiting a few days, the team wrote back with good news. They had created “sort of a custom save file in Honor Mode” for the player, essentially restoring their entire character and progress. Thanks to that, the player managed to beat Honor Mode within the same day and got their golden dice.

“So yeah, thank you to Victor, who replied to my report – and to the developer team who got me the new save file. I only expected something like ‘thank you for your report’ and perhaps a fix for a future run in another patch, but they really came through. Great game. Great support.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other players who jumped into the comments were quick to praise Larian for all their effort. One user wrote, “They want you to enjoy playing the game. That’s f****in’ passion right there. Common Larian W.”

Additionally, the topic was brought to social media via a post on X by Swen Vincke himself, writing; “Going to sing the praises of our support team and the devs behind them a bit.”

He added, “They really are something special. They do this kind of thing spontaneously, without being told, demonstrating they are made of the right stuff and that they truly care. Happy to see it.”