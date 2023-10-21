Baldur’s Gate 3 players beg Larian to give Karlach a less tragic ending

Baldur’s Gate 3 players took to Reddit to express their shared sadness for the way that Karlach’s story ends in the game.

Karlach is one of the many playable characters in BG3 and one of the seven companions that can be recruited to the player’s party during the first act. The Tiefling Barbarian is loved by players for her gentle and awkward nature which added to the bitterness associated with her ending. Spoilers ahead.

Article continues after ad

A short time after recruiting Karlach, the player learns she is powered by a mechanical heart slowly losing its power. One of the quests that comes with her companionship is to visit a doctor who can supposedly fix her.

Article continues after ad

Despite the game giving the player hope that there is a chance to save Karlach, the hope is quickly diminished as the game enters its third and final act. Regardless of whether the player completed the Dammon quest or not, Karlach’s fate remains the same.

Article continues after ad

Karlach’s ending “broke” Baldur’s Gate 3 fans

Reddit user Jellobaby started the conversation by sharing their own heart-wrenching experience with playing through Karlach’s ending. The post titled ‘Karlach broke me’ had over 2,000 upvotes and close to 300 comments from users sharing their own experiences.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“This woman,” said Jellobaby. “She asked me, through happy tears, if I could be by her side while she died. She said that as long as I was there, she could do anything. I cried. Hard. I rarely cry at sappy scenes. I cried for at least 30 minutes. Snot and everything.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The ending scene with Karlach has convinced multiple players to leave whoever they were romancing at the time to be with Karlach which shows just how moving her ending really is. It says a lot that players want the option to run off into the sunset with Karlach rather than into the inferno.

While there is an option to keep her alive, it involves headed right to Avernus and braving the hells along with her and Wyll. However, it’s just not the happily ever after Karlach would have wanted.

Article continues after ad

Despite the tragic ending that Karlach is faced with, Reddit users agreed that Larian Studios did a great job of making them care about these characters. Although, the top comment on the post remains with one user stating ‘JUSTICE FOR KARLACH’.