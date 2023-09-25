Baldur’s Gate 3 players baffled by wild new Patch 3 weapon that has everyone questioning devs

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been left scratching their heads over one outlandish new weapon added to the game in the latest Patch 3.

Larian Studios recently rolled out the latest update, Patch 3, for Baldur’s Gate 3, which was utterly over-the-top yet again.

The update, which exceeded Steam’s character limit, introduced a long list of fixes and new features, including the Magic Mirror for character appearance changes, macOS support, a new trade mode, and various stability fixes.

However, one peculiar addition to the game’s weaponry has left the Baldur’s Gate 3 community questioning the developers.

The newly added dagger is found in Act 1 and seems relatively normal at first glance, offering 4~7 piercing damage and the usual finesse attack or throwable options.

However, the weapon doesn’t possess the typical shiny aesthetic we’ve seen from others in the game and instead features a shade of brown.

The strange color can only be explained by the weapon’s name, “Poo-Scraper,” and if you’re looking for even more backstory, the description reads: “Fecund and revolting, the Abyss is not the worst place this has been.”

The discovery of the “Poo-Scraper” led to a flurry of comments and questions in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community, with one player posting on Reddit, “Whoever’s idea this weapon was, I just wanna talk.”

But, some players feel that the weapon is a missed opportunity, with comments like “ikr? such poor design, no poison dmg or anything,” and suggestions that it should do bonus necrotic or maybe psychic damage.

We won’t judge you if you want to add the “Poo-Scraper” to your arsenal. To do so, simply check out the coffins within the Blighted Village’s cellars in Act 1, and you’ll then be able to start stabbing foes with this bizarre new weapon.