Baldur’s Gate 3 players argue it’s more fun to play as a dumb character

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community seems to be in agreement that role-playing as a low Intelligence character is way more fun.

Thanks to Baldur’s Gate 3’s incredibly flexible combat system, players can pull off some absolutely ridiculous feats in combat, like piling smokepowder barrels around a major boss to obliterate them.

To pull off these item-based deathtraps, it’s always helpful to have characters with high strength like Barbarians and Fighters. However, a high Strength stat usually comes with a tradeoff of low Intelligence.

Article continues after ad

Many members of the Baldur’s Gate 3 community don’t seem to mind that penalty, though, as players have argued it’s more fun to roleplay as a dumb character anyway.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans love playing as dumb characters

A post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit gained a lot of traction among the community after one user named Zodigod made a post titled, “I may be stupid but you’re mean and that’s worse.”

They attached a meme from Yakuza 2, which showcased what it’s like to play as a low-intelligence character, and argued that “A real man…oughta be a little stupid.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Members of the Baldur’s Gate 3 community loved the meme and shared their fun experiences of the silly shenanigans they were able to pull off with their low intelligence builds.

“My Tav looks like a dwarf version of Kratos walks around in nothing but red undies and a hooded cape and fights barehanded with ridiculous force it’s the epitome of that feeling,” said one fan.

Article continues after ad

Some fans argued they don’t need Intelligence when their high Strength does the job just fine. “Some people think they can outsmart me.. *sighs* maybe…maybe. I’ve yet to meet one who can outsmart greatsword,” noted another fan.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, some fans argue that having a high Intelligence stat doesn’t make a character any brighter. “My fiance Gale has high Int and he’s a dumbass, said one fan, referring to their bumbling Human Wizard companion.

It just goes to show that although one’s player character may be dumb, as long as you play smart you can win any encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3.