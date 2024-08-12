Baldur’s Gate 3 players are stealing from Volo and it’s a great idea

Most of the time in Baldur’s Gate 3, stealing can land you in considerable trouble, especially if you get caught. You could also lose some key approval with your companions regardless of whether you get caught or not. However, if you steal from Volo, all those issues are well worth it for the sweet rewards.

The usefulness of emptying poor Volos pockets was recently discovered by Baldur’s Gate 3 fans on the game’s Reddit after one player revealed the rewards you can gain from one of the game’s most annoying NPCs.

Article continues after ad

“Does anyone else spend 2 hours every run stealing from Volo?” asked the player, going on to explain that they “love having hundreds of thousands of coins and infinite camp supplies/potions/scrolls. The game is so much more fun for me when I don’t have to constantly sift through non-unique loot up from enemies and manage camp supplies.”

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

While many other NPCs and enemies hold the occasional coin, simple scimitar, or armor, Volo seems to constantly have powerful items in stock, from gold, scrolls, thieves tools, potions, and as previously mentioned, “infinite camp supplies.”

Article continues after ad

Others were shocked to discover such a great workaround for gaining supplies, with another fan adding that, while Volo’s in the camp, he acts as a trader with “thieves tools, healing potions and most importantly spells scrolls.”

On top of this, they revealed, “he also never turns hostile from pickpocketing. You can just steal from him infinitely for the entire game.” This means you’ll have unlimited scrolls, gold, supplies, and almost all you need as a spellcaster.

Article continues after ad

While one spellcaster class may be the most unused in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s clear that if you’re not already, you should definitely be emptying Volo’s pockets as soon as he arrives in your camp, you never know what powerful spells or useful resources you may find.