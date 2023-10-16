Baldur’s Gate 3 players are picking Dark Urge for one infamous companion

One of Baldur’s Gate 3’s most infamous companions is leading players to start playing as the Dark Urge, the Origin character that struggles with evil instincts.

We’ve all had to deal with the temptation of picking the bad dialogue options, but the Dark Urge makes those choices much harder. Or easier, depending on your point of view.

Playing as the Dark Urge, or the “Durge” as some players have taken to calling it, unlocks new interactions and scenarios with the rest of your camp, and it even gives you access to different party members if you play your cards right.

One of these interactions in particular has players wondering if playing as the Durge could be more fun than they thought, and as usual, the culprit in question is Astarion.

Astarion’s Durge dialogue is tempting players to be evil

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate subreddit, one player highlighted some of the unique Durge dialogue that came from Astarion during their playthrough, and concluded: “This is why I’ll always play Dark Urge from now on.”

Other players also noted that Gale had some great interactions with the Durge, with another user saying: “When my Durge confessed he was going to be forced to kill him because he was the one he cared for the most Gale’s responds: ‘Sweet that you care enough to murder me. Mind if you don’t?'”

It’s no surprise that these two have emerged as favorites for Dark Urge players. After all, an insane amount of fanfiction has been written about them.

Still, it looks like there could be an influx of Dark Urge players restarting the game soon. Those teiflings in the Druid grove had better watch out.

