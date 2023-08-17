Baldur’s Gate 3 players are making hundreds selling Collector’s Edition digital content

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Collector Edition has been sold out since before launch, but those who want the in-game dice skins alone can still get them – if they’re willing to pay hundreds of dollars.

Few people expected Baldur’s Gate 3 to be the huge success that it is. With the game being so well-received by critics and players alike, it’s no wonder some fans really want to get their hands on the Collector’s Edition.

Unfortunately, this was limited to 25,000 units and has been sold out since the month before launch.

Those diehards who really want to buy Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition second-hand can find it being sold whole or in parts on eBay. However, they’ll have to pay a pretty significant markup, as just the digital dice skins alone are going for over $300.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition resellers are charging hundreds for digital dice

Larian Studios originally sold the Collector’s Edition for $270. This includes the game, a mind flayer statue, Magic: The Gathering Battle for Baldur’s Gate booster packs, an oversized d20, an in-game dice skin based on that d20, and other physical and digital goodies.

The entire set is going for well over $1,000 on eBay, some without the digital content. As of this writing, there are pre-orders for the PC and PlayStation 5 editions going for over $2,000 each.

While that’s over seven times the original price, what’s more shocking is how much some are paying just for one of the digital rewards.

There are at least five instances of people buying codes for the in-game dice skin – no physical product included – for between $280 and $445. D&D players are known for going crazy over dice, but this takes things to a whole new level.

Those who are disappointed they missed out on Baldur’s Gate 3’s Collector’s Edition still have reason to remain hopeful. Just before launch, Larian Director of Publishing Michael Douse said on Twitter that the publisher is considering another run in the future.

Given the reception Baldur’s Gate 3 has received since then, the odds of more Collector’s Editions releasing seem pretty high.

While it may be some time before players can get their hands on them, it’s nice to know those who missed out might eventually be able to get the Collector’s Edition without having to sell any organs.