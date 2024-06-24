Baldur’s Gate 3 players are killing Karlach to skip Wyll’s transformation

Baldur’s Gate 3 players hate to see their beloved companions suffer, but many fans are willing to take down one innocent ally just to avoid a heartbreaking Wyll scene.

If there’s one thing Baldur’s Gate 3 does wonderfully, it’s emotional storytelling. It’s hard to not feel pain in your heart when Karlach is begging to stay alive or when she’s so overjoyed by simply being able to hug your character, or when Astarion has to face his abuser after a lifetime of pain.

However, while this does certainly engross you, it can also lead to rather tough decisions. With that in mind, some Baldur’s Gate 3 players hate one of Wyll’s first scenes so much, that they’re willing to kill to avoid it.

Larian Studios

“One aspect of Wyll’s story that was really well done is his initial punishment by Mizora when you convince him to spare Karlach,” shared one player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit. Initially, this is entirely agreeable, as the development of horns is certainly shocking but does a great job of showing the seriousness of his situation.

However, they went on to add how, since watching that scene, the player finds themself “avoiding recruiting Karlach because I dread Wyll having to go through that again.” In fact, during their “second playthrough, I actually killed Karlach because I wanted to spare him from that fate.”

It seems the player isn’t alone in this decision, as thousands agreed with the poster and shared similar stories.

“First play through he got the horns. Second play through I decided to have him kill Karlach to avoid this” shared one user in the comments.

Interestingly, plenty of fans were killing Karlach to avoid Wylls fate, but were also doing it with the intention of bringing her back to life, getting the best of both worlds: “The contract says he has to kill her, not that she needs to stay dead. Therefore, killing and resurrecting should be enough.”

Unfortunately, this doesn’t work and means you’ll have Wyll with the horns and a dead Karlach until you can revive her.

Naturally, some were shocked to see the fanbase’s questionable way of avoiding Wyll’s horn transformation, commenting: “You killed Karlach specifically because you didn’t want Wyll to hurt? RIP Karlach lol.”

Whether you choose to take down Karlach or let Wyll get his punishment, he will always feel extremely remorseful and upset regarding either choice so it’s a lose-lose either way – unless you can find a way to have both.