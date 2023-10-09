Baldur’s Gate 3 players are heartbroken by these characters who won’t flirt back

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with characters who the player can develop complex and organic relationships with, but that isn’t enough for some people.

Despite the large number of companions and party members in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are even more NPCs throughout the game’s three acts who unfortunately won’t respond to any of the player’s advances.

It makes sense that there would be some characters that can resist the built-in charisma that every Baldur’s Gate protagonist comes equipped with, but that hasn’t stopped some players from theorizing what it would be like to romance some of the less appreciated characters. Some of these are a bit weird, though.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discuss NPCs that can’t be romanced

Players took to the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit to debate which of the undateable characters they were most heartbroken by. However, it looks like quite a few of these were not available to be romanced for good reason.

One of the top characters mentioned was Abdirak, the sadistic worshipper of the pain god who you first bump into at the Goblin Camp in Act 1.

Another one of the less moral characters up for discussion was Gortash: “primarily because he’s voiced by Jason Isaacs and I’m not afraid to admit I simp so hard for that man.”

And speaking of voiceovers, the Narrator was the top-mentioned character(?) in the list. She obviously can’t be romanced as she doesn’t have a physical body- though considering this is the same game that lets you sleep with a bear, that isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker.

For more news and updates on Baldur's Gate 3, check out which spell players have decided is the most reliable in the game.