Baldur’s Gate 3 players are having their IRL partners stolen by Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 players report that their IRL partners are having their hearts stolen by the Vampire Rogue Astarion.

TTRPG-inspired Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nothing but an absolute hit among fans. The RPG has made waves on the internet, with massive levels of popularity and critical acclaim. Part of its success is due to its deep world and storytelling, with plenty of quests and characters to dive into if players are interested.

This includes your companions who travel alongside you throughout your journey. Each of whom have a lengthy backstory and ambitions, which players can choose to explore further during their playthrough of the game.

Easily one of the most popular companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, however is Astarion who has stolen the hearts of players with his sarcastic quips. In fact, players’ love for Astarion has gone so far that they’ve begun forgetting about their IRL partners.

BG3 players claim IRL partners are being stolen by Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been reporting that they’ve been completely cucked by Astarion. The players have claimed that their IRL partners have completely fallen for Astarion, changing their phone background, liking TikToks, and have even begun dreaming about him.

“My wife of 3 years has him as her phone background, she dreams about him nightly, she likes any tiktok about him, and she is now using a guide on her durge-resist playthrough to make sure she can maximize his approval. I’ve officially given up, I’m contacting a lawyer.” the post explains.

Many Redditors came forward with helpful advice for the player, some of which included becoming Astarion.

“You need to just start your own game and play AS astarion. If you can’t beat ‘em, be em.” one player advised.

With Larian consistently updating BG3, there’s no telling if players’ love for Astarion will waver. Unfortunately, that might be to the detriment of a few unlucky players.