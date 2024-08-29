Baldur’s Gate 3 players are “depriving” themselves of playing until Patch 7

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 may be released sometime in September 2024, but players are already trying to punish themselves by refusing to play until it drops.

Usually, a community will stop playing a game if they either fall out of love with it, or the developers do something that annoys the playerbase. However, when it comes to Baldur’s Gate 3, nothing is ever traditional, including the reasons for a lack of play.

With the seventh major patch coming, players have taken to “depriving” themselves of enjoying the game. In fact, hundreds seem to be joining in on the chosen punishment, with users taking to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit to reveal why they’re doing it.

Larian Studios The Dark Urge is getting some exciting endings in the next patch.

“Anyone else depriving themselves of BG3 until Patch 7” asked one player. The post quickly took off, with hundreds of players also doing the same.

“Yes. I’ve been feeling the itch but I’m gonna wait for the patch” replied another fan.

Others shared exactly why the fanbase is doing this: “I have been depriving myself of Baldur’s Gate 3 since patch 4 just to wait for them to add everything they will add and give time to modders so they cook more cool stuff. It’s been hard.”

Since patch seven is adding a variety of new endings, it’s only natural to be hesitant to create another game, just in case you end up missing out on a new ending. After all, all your actions do have consequences and can dramatically impact the conclusion you get.

It’s unlikely that your game will change dramatically after the update, and players should be fine to keep enjoying their adventure while still benefiting from the new endings. However, many are avoiding jumping in right now, either just to be safe, or to appreciate the game even more in the next update.