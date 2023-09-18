Baldur’s Gate 3 players are accidentally completing the game without key companions

It turns out that some Baldur’s Gate 3 players are accidentally completing the game without ever encountering main companions.

This revelation came to light when a Reddit user shared their experience of finishing the game without ever finding Lae’zel, a central character, in a post titled “I beat the entire game without Lae’zel.”

The user explained, “No, I don’t just mean I never used her in my party – I never found her. Somehow, in some way, I explored every inch of Act 1 except the area where she’s been caged up. I am very stupid.”

Lae’zel’s absence from this player’s journey is particularly surprising given that she is one of the first companions players typically encounter. However, the sprawling nature of Act 1 and the various locations where companions can be found make it plausible for players to miss them. For instance, after the Nautiloid’s crash, Lae’zel finds herself in a predicament near the Grove, and players need to explore thoroughly to decide her fate.

Other players have shared similar experiences, especially with Gale. Some players saw the “unstable portal” and decided to avoid it, while others intended to return later but never did. One player recounted failing to rescue Gale, expecting him to appear elsewhere, only to realize that wasn’t the case.

Others shared their unique encounters, like one who missed out on recruiting Wyll simply because they didn’t want to interrupt Wyll’s training session with a child.

With ten distinct companions, each with unique personalities and specialties, players have many choices in Baldur’s Gate 3 when it comes to choosing a party. From the charismatic Astarion to the powerful Lae’zel, there are plenty of possibilities.

The game’s design allows for such varied experiences, but some characters, such as Shadowheart, will appear at different points based on player actions and therefore can’t be missed.

Whether players find every companion or miss out on some, Baldur’s Gate 3 promises a unique journey for everyone.