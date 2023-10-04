Baldur’s Gate 3 players amazed by crucial hygiene tip uncovered 2 months after launch

Two months after its initial release a Baldur’s Gate fan has only just discovered a small detail of the game that allows players to cleanse themselves of dirt and blood using water. And while the initial Reddit poster expressed their excitement at the findings, fellow players were quick to poke fun at the situation.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been one of the biggest surprise hits of 2023. The immersive RPG allows players to fully dive into the world. After a successful launch on PC, the game has now made its way over to the PlayStation 5, allowing console players to also dive in and enjoy the experience.

While the fantasy is one of the biggest draw cards of the game, fans have also fallen in love with the game’s attention to detail. However, while some players have hailed these details, others simply think they are almost an expectation for a game as large and expansive as Baldur’s Gate 3.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player just posted their most recent findings on Reddit, stating, “You know how you are always super bloody after a fight? Stand under a waterfall and shower and you look clean! I discovered that yesterday and don’t know if everyone already knew that but I want EVERYONE to know!”

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a surprise hit for 2023, and players are still uncovering new features months removed from launch.

Fellow players were quick to respond to the post. However, rather than everyone being supportive or excited for the player’s discovery, many instead began listing all the different ways you can clean your player in-game.

One user wrote, “The title of this thread, seeing it in my feed, read almost like “You know, you can go outside you f**king loser?”

Others also added, “I probably should take a shower out of game too when I am gaming” and “If ever a game needed to remind me to take a shower, it’s Baldur’s Gate 3. While it’s at it, I’d like a reminder to cook food and go to bed.”

Regardless of the amusing response to the Reddit post, the idea that such a small detail has now bubbled up to the surface goes to show the devs left no stone unturned when bringing BG3 to life.

