Baldur’s Gate 3 players already planning to cheese Patch 7 update

It’ll still be a while before Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 drops, but players are already planning to cheese this particular part of the game.

So far, it’s been revealed that Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to be massive, thanks to official mod support for both PC and consoles, bug fixes, new legendary actions, evil endings, and so much more.

But among these additions to the game, there’s a change that quickly caught the community’s attention, and that’s none other than the one that involves the Faith Leap trial in Gauntlet of Shar.

For a while now, players could cheese the trial by clicking the final platform, triggering the auto-path that lets your character walk on the hidden path.

Larian Studios Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3 truly wants to put your patience to the test.

And while that won’t be the case any longer in the upcoming patch, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have already gathered in a Reddit thread titled “Brightness to 100% and let’s gooo” to discuss tricks to bypass the frustrating trial.

“Knock on the final door it is then,” commented one user, referring to how you could just bust the last door without getting all the gems from the trials.

This trick has been around in the community for a while, and assuming it won’t be patched out, it’s likely to be still viable.

“Misty step [plus] warlock who can see in the dark should still work for cheesing,” suggested one user.

Meanwhile, another user wrote: “Turn Halsin into a crow and just flutter your precious [little] wings over there.”

“Laughs in potion of flying,” another chimed in. Some of the replies in the thread even straight out included a detailed map of the pathing in the Faith Leap trial that players can just look at while they navigate in the dark.

While it’ll still be a while until Patch 7 drops, it’ll be interesting to see how the new additions will affect the game.