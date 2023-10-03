Baldur’s Gate 3 players adore this surprise romance in Act 2

Despite everything going on in the world of Baldur’s Gate, some people have still managed to find time to find that special someone.

It’s pretty easy if you’re the main character. Almost every companion you meet will immediately be interested in you if you so much as sneeze near them, and provided you don’t mess up the dialogue or the dates, securing a partner for the rest of the game is pretty easy.

However, relationships between other NPCs are few and far between in Baldur’s Gate 3. The end of the world and particularly the horror setting of Act 2 doesn’t really make for the most romantic of places.

Which is why the relationship between Aylin and Isobel in Act 2 took so many players by surprise. Who knew that the Nightsong you were hunting since the beginning of the game was actually the immortal girlfriend of the daughter of the main antagonist? It’s a small world.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players surprised by Isobel and Aylin’s romance

That’s what it was like for one player, who took to the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit to discuss “the love story I didn’t know I wanted”.

“I wasn’t really aware of the relationship between Isobel and Aylin so I was very pleasantly caught off guard by this one. Go get you sum Aylin!!! After centuries I would be thirsty too.”

A lot of things need to go right in order to see Isobel and Aylin together safely. First, you need to make sure that Aylin is freed and survives the Gauntlet of Shar in Act 2, which can be very tricky if you’re committed to whatever Shadowheart wants to do.

Then you have to make sure the same thing happens with Isobel, which can be hard to do if she was kidnapped at the beginning of the act.

After they’re reunited, they’ll join your camp permanently, and they make a very cute couple. We just have to ignore the problematic age gap.

