Baldur’s Gate 3 player uses hirelings to recruit endgame bosses to party

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have managed to recreate some of the hardest bosses in the game as hirelings, allowing them to be “recruited” to their party.

The Dead Three’s chosen stand as the primary antagonists of Baldur’s Gate 3 (assuming you’re doing a “good” playthrough) and some of the toughest fights in the game are against them, especially the showdown with Ketheric in Act 2.

And while Gortash and Orin make up a significant chunk of the Act 3 intrigue, players can never really get as close to them as the characters who are along with them from the very beginning of the first act.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But now it looks like one player has made it possible to recruit the discount versions of the Dead Three’s chosen by equipping them with the clothes of the real villains.

Baldur’s Gate player creates “knock-off” boss hirelings

A player on the official Baldur’s Gate subreddit took advantage of the new cosmetics added in the latest patch and decided to dress up some of the hirelings available via Withers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If for some reason you don’t want to have the more fleshed-out companions in your party when fighting, you can use hireling mercs to do the dirty work instead, only in this case, the player took the ones that looked like Ketheric, Orin and Gortash and gave them the new clothes, making for a very convincing Dead Three.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Several players joked that Gortash looked even more like his description in-game as “a young man with an easy smile” than the actual character in Act 3, with one player joking that this was “finally Gortash as advertised”.

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the ongoing clash between Spider-Man 2 fans and Baldur’s Gate 3 players following the one-sided performances at the Game Awards this year.