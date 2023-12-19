Baldur’s Gate 3 player unable to platinum game due to “impossible” romance trophy

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player trying to get every achievement in the game is stuck with one to go- and it’s not one that you might expect.

By now Baldur’s Gate 3 has cemented itself as one of the best RPGs in recent memory, and the wide range of decisions and options players get to choose from throughout the game is a bit part of that.

Considering how much there is to do in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s only fitting that the game has a large number of achievements and milestones to commemorate all the strange things you and your party members get up to.

However, one player has secured every achievement except one in the game, with only the “Hot Date” achievement left to go.

As the title suggests, “Hot Date” is a trophy that requires you to go on a date with Karlach, which requires completing her quest while also romancing her along the way. It’s a big investment, and it’s not something every player will do in their first run.

This player sadly admitted that they would “never platinum this game” on the Baldur’s Gate subreddit, where they posted a screenshot of all of the trophies they had earned.

Other players were supportive in their time of need, with one commenter saying: “God, I am surprised that even on PS5 only 3,5% of players have hot date achievement.

“Btw I understand you, I also lack this achievement and I will be honest, it is slightly annoying that other companions have platonic achievements but Karlach has tied to her romance.”

It looks like this player was fine with romancing the Emperor, which has its own trophy, but couldn’t stomach going back to completing Karlach’s romance.

