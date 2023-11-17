Baldur’s Gate 3 player takes down Orin in strangest way yet

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player managed to defeat Orin the Red, one of the toughest bosses in the game, in the strangest way possible, thanks to a trusty animal companion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set a century after the events of Baldur’s Gate 2, which means the world and politics of the setting have changed a great deal. Despite the passing of time, some Baldur’s Gate 2 companions are still alive due to belonging to long-lived races or with the aid of magic.

In the case of Minsc the Ranger and Boo the hamster, they managed to survive due to being magically turned to stone for decades. The enchantment was broken a few years before the events of Baldur’s Gate 3 (as shown in the D&D comics), allowing them to become party members.

Minsc is a powerful party member in Act III who can bring the might of his hamster to bear in the battle. This turned out to be the downfall of Orin the Red, one of the major antagonists of Baldur’s Gate 3 and an incredibly difficult opponent in combat.

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit named EmberLark has revealed their unusual method for defeating Orin the Red. It turns out that Boo can deal the finishing blow to Bhaal’s chosen warrior, should he be summoned in battle.

“It’s no surprise that your most powerful party member came through for you in a fight,” one user writes, while another said, “Boo can bite for 17 damage? Good lord. That’s a max non-crit hit from a 20 Str person with a normal 2h weapon.”

Seventeen points of damage is a lot for a single attack, but bear in mind that Boo is the animal companion of one of the most powerful Rangers in the setting. In D&D rules, animal companions become stronger as the Ranger levels up, so Boo is a legitimate threat in combat.

It is also possible to buff allies with potions and spells to strengthen them in combat. All it takes is a swig of a Potion of Hill Giant Strength to make any character hit like a truck.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is notable for giving players multiple ways to win fights, including shoving enemies off cliffs or stealthily filling the area with explosive barrels and lighting a match. Defeating one of the most powerful enemies in the game with a hamster bite might just be the strangest way yet.