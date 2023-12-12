Baldur’s Gate 3 player surprised by Act 2 consequences for Act 1 scam

After scamming some NPCs early in the game, a Baldur’s Gate 3 player and their husband were surprised to discover the consequences much, much later.

Like the tabletop game it’s based on, Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of consequences for your actions.

Just as Dungeons & Dragons DMs love to make players pay for their choices down the line, developer Larian Studios has built that philosophy into Baldur’s Gate 3’s DNA, resulting in a game with literally thousands of possible outcomes.

However, while major choices like siding with the tieflings or letting Shadowheart embrace the goddess Shar have pretty obvious benefits and drawbacks, some seemingly minor decisions can also come back to haunt you much further down the line.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 player attacked after scamming NPCs much earlier

Reddit user derdy_ME shared their experience with the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, explaining how they scammed some ogres early in the game and faced the consequences of their actions much, much later.

Essentially, the player and their husband (both of whom are familiar with Act 1 of the game) hired the ogre Lump the Enlightened and his companions to assist them in taking down the Goblin Camp. However, instead of paying Lump, the husband convinced the unusually intelligent ogre that the party would need them again and would pay him later.

The two went on to forget about that promise, completing the rest of Act 1 and proceeding to the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Then, during a long rest, the party was ambushed by Lump and his allies demanding their payment.

This came as a huge surprise for the player, who said, “I really thought the game won’t be addressing this ‘late payment’ cause we were so far from act 1 that there was no way the ogres would be pursuing some tadpoled adventurers right in the middle of the dangerous Shadow-cursed Land to ask for money, right? RIGHT?”

Unfortunately for the ogres, the party was double their level and was able to easily overpower them.

Still, the fact that the ogre both remembered the slight and pursued the party for payment is surprising and shows an impressive amount of foresight on Larian’s part.

