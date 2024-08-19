Baldur’s Gate 3 player stumped after finding “extremely missable” NPC 1,700 hours in

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player was stunned after discovering a particular character appearing in a different form 1,700 hours in.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game, with so many different paths you can take, locations to explore, and dialogue options to pursue – no playthrough will ever be the exact same. If you’re not constantly exploring and figuring out how to get into certain areas, there’s a ton you can easily miss out on.

Article continues after ad

Whether that be a weapon tucked away in the Underdark or a group of enemies you may not be aware of; the list goes on. For one player, however, that’d be a certain NPC that can be found in Act 3.

“Met this guy for the first time after 1.7k hours of playtime,” said one player with an image of Qudenos attached in a Reddit thread. Not in a dragon form that players would normally see when encountering him with Voss the first time in Act 1.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rather, he appeared here in a “humanoid” Dragonborn form, where the player can hold a conversation with him. Others flocking to the comments were surprised at this discovery.

“You can talk to the dragon?! What?!” commented one user.

“Wait, what? 500 hours, 3 games, and I never saw that Dragonborn?!” another user wrote. According to a different user, there’s a special dialogue that triggers if you encounter him as a Draconic Sorcerer.

On the other hand, some players mentioned that this scene has specific triggers, so it can be “easy to miss.” One user said, “He’s extremely missable if you don’t have Lae’zel in your party or if you do and go the loyalist route.”

Article continues after ad

You’ll need to meet Voss in the sewer in Act 3 to get this specific interaction in the game. However, for the sewer encounter to trigger in the first place, you’ll have to reject Raphael’s offer in Sharess Caress but still tell Voss you want to free Orpheus. He’ll then appear in the sewers with Qudenos in this form.