Baldur’s Gate 3 player spots “really cool” Karlach weapon detail

Karlach is one of the most popular characters you can play with in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now, one player has discovered a “really cool” detail on the character’s weapon.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an expansive game where it is common to come across secrets quite often. Ever since the game’s release, players have stumbled into mysteries and details, some hidden in obscurity while others in plain sight.

A player spotted one such detail while playing Karlach in the game. This detail is related to the weapon she uses, and the player feels it is quite cool. The player had his theories on why the weapon looks like the way it has been depicted in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player notices interesting detail on Karlach’s weapon

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a player who posted a picture of Karlach’s weapon. They also mentioned that the ” blue patina is called oxidative blueing and is only achieved through repeated heating and cooling to a very specific temp.” They also theorized that the reason behind this must be due to “her infernal engine” that runs at 575 degrees Fahrenheit.

Other players joined into the conversation as they found this detail interesting, though most of them had different thoughts on why her weapon has that unique design. One such player countered the theory put forth by the original user stating, “It is what she is using that weapon against, which is usually a bunch of demon with hell fire.”

Another user also had similar ideas as they chimed, “Probably from fighting s**t in hell for ten years.” One user expressed that it is details like these that makes them “love this game so much” people “keep surprising” them with new things.

Finally, one of the users stated, “You can definitely get the color by heating once, it doesn’t require repetition.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that the detail piqued the interest of the players, though not all of them agreed on why it looked that way. It seems most players agree that the design is due to the heat, but that is not from her Infernal Engine but from other sources.

