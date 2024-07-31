Baldur’s Gate 3 player shocks everyone by skipping the “whole” of Act 2

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shocked the whole community after revealing how they accidentally skipped the “whole” of Act 2.

A part of the fun with Baldur’s Gate 3 is the game’s replayability; players often complete multiple run-throughs to unlock unique dialogue, complete quests they missed during previous runs, and try out different builds.

However, the downside to BG3’s open-world nature is that important quests and even whole sections of the game can be easily missed.

For one BG3 player, their first run of the game took a turn for the worse, and they revealed to the community on Reddit just how badly they messed up Act 2 of the game.

“When I went to the Last Light Inn, I only found level 6 enemies (I’ve killed them all) and nothing much around, no quest or anything”, the player said.

“So I went in the zone right before going to Baldur’s Gate in Act 3, and my Tav said something like, “Maybe we should have freed the curse after all”, which made me think that I missed a whole important quest right here..”

In Baldur’s Gate 3, lifting the Shadow Curse is a huge part of Act 2, which ultimately has significant consequences throughout Act 3 and the remaining parts of the game.

One player commented on the Reddit thread, “Bro, you skipped like the whole Act, you’ll have all of Act 2 to play next time, lol.”

Another added, “Yeah, you skipped a ton of content. Like a TON.”

Given the fact that the original poster missed almost all of Act 2, the community now wants them to provide updates when they begin a second playthrough to compare the experience.

“Wouldst thou kindly inform us when thou partakes in thine second run? I for sure would be delighted to see thine reaction.”