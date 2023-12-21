Baldur’s Gate 3 player shocked to find new content after 400 hours

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player was left speechless after discovering new content in the game despite playing for 400 hours.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a large game, full of plot threads and easter eggs that players have to look hard for in order to find them.

Most players have spent hundreds of hours playing, and have just barely scratched the surface of what they can discover.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has now completely surprised themselves after spending several hundred hours in the game, and coming across something they’ve never seen before.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player is stunned after 400 hours

In a post on the game’s subreddit, the player shared a screenshot of a group of creatures that they had never encountered.

It’s made all the more impressive when the title of the post is read: “400h into the game and found out this…”

They explain in the comments that the moment they took the screenshot from is from Act 2, in which they were able to get to the top of Moonrise Towers before the big boss fight against Ketheric.

They explain: “200h hours of Early Access and 300h of full release, and yet I found out new things. I’m amazed again.”

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 players have jumped in on their astonishment, sharing that they’ve encountered the same thing on their first try, and others saying they haven’t seen this at all.

One such user asked: “How many thing can I miss in this game?”

Another player shared a pretty humorous detail about the scene as well, saying: “You can convince them to eat each other. This game is hilarious.”

With this incredible amount of content and hours of replayability, it’s no wonder Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken home so many Game of the Year awards.