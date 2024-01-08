Baldur’s Gate 3 player says it’s “lame” to play one class with key companion

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers massive freedom to players when it comes to customization options. However, one player feels that playing as a wizard with Gale in the party feels awkward. This is because no matter how much you try, you can never outshine Gale in that class.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that offers you the chance to be anyone and do anything you want. You can create any class you prefer and play with it without any repercussions. However, sometimes the charisma of an NPC might be so strong that even your class might get overshadowed by it.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player believes the same when you play as a wizard with Gale in the party. This player believes that Gale is the pinnacle of what a wizard can be and when you play that class, you are simply overshadowed by the charm and charisma of this particular NPC.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players feels playing as a wizard with Gale in party is lame

The discussion regarding the topic was started by a Reddit user randomnate. The user claimed, “I like Gale as a character overall, but I’ve found that if I’m playing a wizard he has the effect of constantly overshadowing my character, in a way that isn’t really true if you share a class with other companions.”

The continued, “Gale’s story is very focused on how he’s pretty much the most talented, special and (until very recently) powerful wizard in the world short of maybe Elminster.” They concluded with the statement, “The other wizard in a party with Gale feels like being Ron Weasley while he’s like Hermione (genius) and Harry (chosen one) combined. Sure your character may be a wizard, but Gale is THE wizard.”

Other players joined the conversation as a lot of them had inputs regarding this whole idea. One such Reddit user mentioned, “Be a sorc and you get to insult him 24/7, well if you choose to.” Another user chimed in, “Meanwhile playing Warlock and having Wyll around is essentially a case of Man, your contract SUCKS compared to mine!”

One of them also claimed, “Jokes on him when I don’t have an orb in my chest.” An user with a similar experience remarked, “He’s that table top friend that always has to outdo your backstory… Well I’m a wizard savant and my ex lover is Mystra the goddess of magic”

Finally, a player commented, “I’m playing a Wizard right now, and I’m not even trying to compete with him, haha (I also multiclassed, so it’s not exactly the same, I have options from another class, too).”

Therefore, based on the discussion it is safe to claim that most players thought of this as funny. Very few of them felt like the owner of the post did, but they had their own interesting experiences and thoughts when it came to companions.