Baldur’s Gate 3 player reveals why you need to listen to the Guardian

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have made a pretty valid point as to why other players need to listen to the Guardian and do everything they say.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Guardian, or the Emperor as many know them is a relatively divisive character, with many adamantly highlighting the fact that he’s evil and others questioning his manipulative tactics as you enter Act Three.

Despite this, every player is given a tough choice, do they embrace the tadpole in their brains and hold the powers of a mindflayer, or reject it and battle as hard as they can for a cure?

This question dominates much of Baldur’s Gate 3, and many have some strong feelings about which is the correct path. Now one player is proving why you have to choose to take the powers and follow the Guardian.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player shows why it’s vital you follow the Guardian

Larian Studios

Sharing their opinion on Reddit, one user gave their reasoning as to why “embracing the tadpole is the absolutely correct choice.”

They explained: “You literally cannot beat the Absolute without the majestic mental capacity of Illithdom. Every time the Emperor says that you would have much better odds if you just embraced your new life, he is objectively correct. Not only will you become stronger, but also smarter (+INT on ceremorphosis) and you will have much more fun with all the cool powers.”

They then went on to highlight how “aside from your companions, everyone else will only ever help you because they want something. Except for the Emperor. Only the Emperor is unconditionally loyal and on your side so long as you do not betray him…We should all just listen to him.”

For many, this explanation was understandable, after all, having those kinds of powers is one of the main reasons why people accept the tadpoles when given the chance.

However, many others despised the idea even joking that the post had been “Reported for being ghaik propaganda” or that the poster themselves was an illithid.

Ultimately, while the Guardian is absolutely only in this for himself, it seems not all the community agrees with the poster’s sentiment. It’s likely the Guardian will continue being a friend and then an enemy until the end of days.