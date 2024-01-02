Baldur’s Gate 3 player replays entire location to romance key companion

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of those games where romance plays a vital role. In fact, most players spend a substantial time to ensure they can romance their favorite companions. However, one player decided to play an entire section just so that they could romance Astarion in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game, and its depth is unmatched. There are multiple companions, branching storylines, exotic locations, and a variety of mysteries to find and unveil. Apart from that, one of the most fascinating things you will come across in this game is romance.

The romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite fleshed out, and fans often work hard to get close to their favorite companion. However, one such fan took this ideology to the next level as in order to romance Astarion, they decided to go through an entire location in Act 2 of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fan goes through an entire section to romance Astarion

The discussion regarding this topic was started by a Reddit user named MarziaIsASweetheart. The player mentioned, “I took a long rest at the end of the temple before the big battle in Act 2. Astarion talked to me about his feelings, and I said, “Oh yeah, this answer is what a chaotic evil person would pick”. He then broke up with me.”

The Reddit user performed a Google search and they found out that they cannot romance Astarion anymore. As such, they mentioned in their post, “I looked at my saves, I only had a save outside the mausoleum. Meaning I had to redo the whole thing.” They eventually concluded, I sat there for a whole minute, pondering if I needed romance in this game, playing a super evil character and all. I did the whole thing again, picked a good answer for romance, and now we’re ok, I’m ok.”

Other players found this topic quite engaging and jumped on it. One such Reddit user claimed, “My first playthrough I wanted to romance Karlach but Gale asked me out first and I saved and said yes so I could go back but it was so sweet I actually cried, he’s my favorite ever since and I married him in the end.”

Another user chimed in, “Good. Save Karlach for me. 🙂 She won me over with the way she said I LOVE YOU TOO!” Lastly, a player commented, “I love how people are willing to drop hours of progress in this game because now they can’t kiss the cute vampire boy. Or the hot goth girl. Or the extra-hot muscle mommy.”

Therefore, it is safe to mention that players love to indulge in romance and take this aspect of the game very seriously. It is because romance makes the game feel immersive, even though players often go to great lengths to partake in this activity. This is the beauty of Baldur’s Gate 3 as it provides the necessary freedom to players to make their own decisions and play the game in the most fun way possible.