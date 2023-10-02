Baldur’s Gate 3 player regrets not using crucial buffs out of fear of story repercussions

Tons of Baldur’s Gate 3 players choose to avoid adding more tadpoles to their brains, but one fan has shared how they regret making this decision — highlighting the key buffs you miss out on for little to no repercussions.

Even though players can do almost anything in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a few instances where your choices feel pretty limited. One of those situations is choosing whether you accept more tadpoles into your brain or whether you steer clear of them entirely.

Adding more tadpoles will give the player some pretty good buffs, but many refuse to take part, for fear that the ending will be directly affected. However, one player has shared their regret regarding this choice, showing the true repercussions of this key decision.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player shares true repercussions of using tadpoles

Larian Studios

Posting onto Reddit, one user shared how they “saved up all my tadpoles cause I thought to myself ‘why would I implement more tadpoles into my brain if I’m desperate for a cure’ so I didn’t.” Naturally, many other players feel the same, often questioning why they would make a situation worse while looking for the cure.

However, the user then explained how “132 hours later after finishing the game: it doesn’t even influence the plot and I missed out on a cool feature.”

Sharing their frustration and regret to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, it was clear the entire community understood their plight.

Some slammed BG3, explaining how “The game does a really good job of scaring you out of using tadpoles early on for some reason. I wish this choice had more impact on the game outside of not having to perform a Wisdom check sometime along the way…”

Others expressed their shock regarding the decision, including one key choice made at the end of Act 2: “Yeah, I was super surprised that the partial Ilithid thing didn’t have more consequences.”

While most shared their surprise, others chose to succumb to the tadpole temptation and shared with the community the power of that decision: “Glad I didn’t because I found the powers to be useful, especially Cull the Weak, Psionic Backlash, Luck of the Far Realms and Charm.”

Such powers can be extremely useful in boss fights, but it’s understandable to see many players shocked that the choice makes no difference narratively.

Choosing not to put more tadpoles into your characters’ brains is something many players have done, but now it seems that more players will opt for power after realizing it has so few repercussions.