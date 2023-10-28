Baldur’s Gate 3 player plots the worst fate imaginable for every companion

One player in Baldur’s Gate 3 decided to push the game’s story to its limit by devising the worst ending possible for every single companion.

Playing as the Dark Urge is always going to attract some of the more unhinged players. You’ve got an entire character dedicated to fighting off the desire to kill everyone; only the more morally questionable players are going to willingly pick that.

Still, even most other Durge players might think what this player achieved goes a bit too far. They cooked up the worst possible ending to each of the game’s possible party members, using both story options and romance dialogue to calculate the perfect torture for each of them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player devises worst ending possible for each party member

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, user lalo_cura outlined how “to be the Dark Urge, both in the game and in reality” with an insane strategy that can be completed in just one playthrough of the game.

The path involves highlights such as killing Shadowheart’s parents in front of her after saving them, as well as continually killing and reviving Gale and using him as a living weapon.

Potentially one of the most heartbreaking possibilities is reserved for Wyll, who can be romanced and convinced to extend his contract with Mizora. After that, you can romance Mizora as well and kill Wyll’s father, which leaved him “to an eternity in hell for absolutely nothing.”

You can apparently even let Astarion be skinned alive and sacrificed by Cazador if you surrender him to the Gur.

It’s not a path for the faint-hearted, and even the most hardened Durge players might want to think twice before using this strategy.

