Baldur’s Gate 3 player perfectly recreates The Hobbit with every character

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player turned this journey for tadpole freedom into The Hobbit using extensive modding tools.

Baldur’s Gate 3, celebrating its first anniversary, is renowned for its modability. Even without mod support, fans have already used mods to craft adventures inspired by franchises like Star Wars.

By following this player’s steps, you can dive into Middle-earth from the comfort of Larian Studios’ RPG. One player shared their efforts to bring The Hobbit to life in Baldur’s Gate 3 on Reddit.

They meticulously recreated The Hobbit’s beloved characters, including 13 dwarves and Bilbo Baggins, by leveraging various mods in Baldur’s Gate 3. “I wanted to try this because it would be funny to run around with 13 dwarves and sow chaos,” they explained.

To recreate The Hobbit in Baldur’s Gate 3, the player used mods for full custom companions, equipment, and character creation. They made Thorin Oakenshield their main character while assembling a party of dwarves as fighters and barbarians.

Bilbo was crafted as a rogue, and Gandalf, fittingly, was a wizard with custom spells. “After some running around, I leveled up and asked Withers for hirelings, but he didn’t allow me to get more than 3,” they shared, reflecting on their challenges.

Player reactions to this creation have been enthusiastic. One commented, “A Lord of the Rings game like BG3 is on my dream game list. Even if just an adventure in Middle-Earth.”

Other players chimed in with suggestions to make this The Hobbit recreation smoother and more accurate in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“There are not any trolls, but there are 3 ogres talking about food. Should be close enough,” one suggested.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 marks its anniversary, players continue to explore new ways to enjoy the game. Whether it’s using the Owlbear in creative ways or skipping all of Act 2, the community remains active and inventive.