Baldur’s Gate 3 player manages to finish Act 2 in the completely wrong order

While the majority of Baldur’s Gate 3 players completed Act 2 in a specific order, this player finished the story backward.

Typically, Act 2 has the player visit the Last Light Inn, gain safe passage through the Shadow Curse, and then venture to Moonrise Towers to meet and eventually defeat Ketheric Thorm.

Most players complete the story in that order, without thinking about the sequence of events. But one player managed to do it in the complete opposite way.

Article continues after ad

The player in this Reddit post shared their unique experience where they visited Moonrise Towers first instead of the Last Light Inn.

Larian Studios

The player said they initially ignored the Last Light Inn since it looked like a high-level zone with a strange aura surrounding it. Little did they know that this aura would have protected their party from the Shadow Curse.

Without ever stepping into the Last Light Inn, this player defeated Nightsong and Ketheric, which is deemed the hardest part of Act 2. They then noticed a cutscene with a white-haired woman they never met before.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After facing off against Ketheric, they ventured to the Last Light Inn and were surprised to find level six enemies. The player realized they might have messed up after their Tav said something about not freeing the curse.

The post ended with the question of whether they can lift the curse still, and the answer was “I don’t think you can lift the curse now,” according to one response. They also clarified that the curse didn’t matter at that point.

Article continues after ad

Players advised the original poster to “not be afraid of exploring, and ALWAYS pay attention to the information pop ups.”

The rest of the replies boiled down to saying they “basically skipped 90% of Act 2.”

Despite the Shadow Cursed Lands being called “nightmare-fuel” by players, the content that this player missed out on was pretty substantial, such as the Gauntlet of Shar and Halsin’s questline.

In a reply, the original poster looked on the bright side by saying “That’s more content for my second run then!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although they skipped much of Act 2, the replayability of Baldur’s Gate 3 should grant them a much different second playthrough.