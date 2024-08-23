Baldur’s Gate 3 player manages to survive Act 1 without a single rest

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has managed to explore and survive Act 1 without a single short and long rest. Here’s how they pulled it off.

When you’re drenched in blood and you’ve run out of all your spell slots in Baldur’s Gate 3, ideally, the next thing you want to do is take a short or long rest. After all, managing your rests in the game is essential to top up your health and recharge certain actions.

Not to mention, you get to unlock camp dialogues and progress romance scenes by long resting. In a way, it can be hard to imagine continuing to fight without using this key mechanic. But apparently, one player has managed to pull this off – exploring the game’s Act 1 without a single rest, as shared in a Reddit thread.

One user explained that their brother was “teleported somewhere” when he wanted to do the Mountain Pass route after exploring the Underdark, and “he didn’t know what to do.” Apparently, he was never even aware you can rest in the game.

Larian Studios You can miss out on a lot of things if you skip long rests in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“This mf somehow survived the whole *** Act 1 by, and I’m not joking, ‘staying close and throwing health potions on everyone’,” the user explained. They also used scrolls via Gale as well as looking for ingredients and crafting health potions.

“Dude figured out you can do alchemy stuff, but not that you can replenish health by short resting. He had never heard of the game; it’s not his type. I just recommended he play it. Balanced game difficulty, but still.”

Players in the comments were stunned; some felt bad for the player as they missed romance and camp interactions in Act 1. However, a portion of them admitted they’d done a similar thing at one point due to how things are presented in the game.

“RIP his chances at romancing any of the companions,” commented one user. However, a different player assured Lae’zel would “still jump his bones” in the game.

Some couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation. “I wonder how many times they had to listen to the different characters saying ‘sure could use a nap’,” one player joked.

Another mentioned doing something very similar when playing the game for the first time: “I thought a lot of stuff was time-sensitive, and progressing the days would be negative.”

Either way, players praised the player’s dedication for being able to do something like that and assured him that his next playthrough would be so much better “with all the new story elements.”