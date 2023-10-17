Baldur’s Gate 3 player makes Karlach their “mega mommy” with Enlarge effects

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows for some creative combos as far as buffs go and one player has experimented to create a (more) giant Karlach. The communities responses are about as horny as you’d expect.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of loveable characters but none more so than the good-natured Tiefling Barbarian Karlach. Sure Asterion has the fanfic numbers but Karlach got a dedicated fix to romance her more easily.

Players of Baldur’s Gate 3 have a soft spot for their companions but the one thing they love more is breaking the game with its D&D ruleset. We’ve seen chained explosions, capitalism-based OHKOs, and the ever-popular Owlbear nuke.

One intrepid adventurer has fused the two things Baldur’s Gate 3 players love most to create something truly marvelous. Reddit user u/lesser_panjandrum has created what they call a “5-ton mega-Karlach” with some classic shenanigans.

According to the devious player, it wasn’t Karlach’s presumably loaded workout routine that got her so buff. They used a combination of spellcraft, alchemy, and magical items to achieve the transformation.

Karlach has been loaded up with the Enlarge spell, an Elixir of the Colossus, and an enchanted quarterstaff which gives the wielder a size boost. This brings Karlach to a hefty 5,005 kg and players in the comments are enthused, to say the least.

“Mega mommy Karlach has awoken something in me,” one user said. “I need time to reflect.” Others have requested “death by snu-snu”, and “uppies”.

Outside of the usual bonkable offenses, players had questions about the gameplay benefits a mega-Karlach could bring. “What’s her carry weight though?” one user asked. The answer is close to half a ton according to u/lesser_panjandrum’s screenshot.

Larian Studios As if Karlach wasn’t intimidating enough already, now she’s 11 feet tall.

Interestingly, the famed Owlbear nuke strategy relied on transforming a Druid into the hefty creature for which it’s named and launching them with Crushing Flight. The skill takes drop distance and the weight of the user into account when calculating damage.

We’re a little giddy imagining the damage a five-ton Karlach could do with a deadly elbow drop. Multiple users commenting on the original post have “volunteered as tribute” for testing this experiment.