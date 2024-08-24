Baldur’s Gate 3 player learns the hard way not to long rest with this item

One Baldur’s Gate 3 has decided to call it quits after one particular item messed up their Honor Mode Dark Urge run.

There are just so many things that can go wrong in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. Maybe you accidentally got caught stealing after failing a roll or turned into a wheel of cheese. Either way, one way to play it safely is to save every once in a while in case things don’t go as planned.

While it’s possible to redo things by loading an earlier save, this is not the case in an Honor Mode run – unless you’re willing to go through hoops.

One player has decided to call their Dark Urge Honor Mode run quits after getting in trouble for using one item before going to bed. Sharing their story in a Reddit thread, the user mentioned that it all started with purchasing the Risky Ring from Araj in Moonrise Towers and equipping it.

Larian Studios Don’t test your luck putting the Risky Ring in a Dark Urge Honor Mode run before a long rest.

For the uninitiated, the Risky Ring gives the wearer an advantage on Attack Rolls, but it comes with a cost. Using it means that you’ll also receive a disadvantage on Saving Throws.

As the player wanted to prepare themself to free the Tieflings from prison, they decided to take a long rest. However, apparently, that’s the same night the butler tells them to off Gale. “Whatever, I deny him and go to wake up Gale,” they said.

This is where things started to go downhill. “With disadvantage on saving throws, I roll four times and fail every time to suppress my urge. After stabbing him, everyone can’t believe I killed another companion.”

As if things can’t get even worse at this point, they also happened to fail another Deception roll to tell the camp, which led to everyone becoming hostile to the player. With Shadowheart casting Hold Person on them, they decided to quit and deleted their save, knowing they wouldn’t win that fight.

“Learn from my mistakes, folks, unequip that ring before every conversation and every long rest,” they added. Some players felt bad for them in the comments, though a portion of them admitted that they wouldn’t dare to use the ring on their Tav in the first place.

“I don’t use the risky ring on my main Tav at all. One of the companions can take that risk,” mentioned one user. A lot of players claimed the ring goes well with Astarion with the right build. All in all, it’s clear that the Risky Ring truly lives up to its name.