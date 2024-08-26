Baldur’s Gate 3 player learns the hard way not to ignore Withers

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has revealed why not taking Withers’ warning to follow a certain path was actually a bad idea.

Every action in Baldur’s Gate 3 has consequences. Some of them have more prominent warnings than others, such as backtracking to a previous act after a certain point or stealing the hammer in Raphael’s house.

When it comes to warnings, however, one player has learned their lesson not to ignore one from Withers. Sharing their clip in a Reddit thread, it started with them asking Withers to resurrect their fallen allies in camp.

The situation wasn’t looking good in the first place. Wyll and Gale were dead, Astarion only had one health left, and Shadowheart was downed. It was only up to them, as Astarion, to interact with Withers so that he could turn things around.

larian studios When Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3 says stand back, make sure you do.

After giving Withers a sum of gold, the player was then told to stay back. “Well-counted. I recommend thy distance for a moment,” he said. But the thing is… the player didn’t move, and this is when things took a turn for the worst.

Before the player knew it, they died before their companions could respawn. From the combat log, we can see that it’s because they took Necrotic damage — emitted from Gale’s body for a split second, thus killing them instantly as they were in low health.

Luckily, seeing that this isn’t on Honor Mode, they can always save scum to prevent this from happening. Though that didn’t stop other players in the comments to poke fun at the situation.

“Do you usually ignore warning labels on packages?” joked one user.

“Seeing you on one HP and dead Gale already made me go MOVE!!!!!” commented another.

Meanwhile, one player wrote: “Dude, heal first, then do things. I have seen my friends so many times lose in bad ways in games because they walk around with low enough health that a still breeze would kill them, then flip out when they are, in fact, killed by the stiff breeze.”

It’s always ideal to take some precautions no matter the difficulty you’re playing in Baldur’s Gate 3. This can help save so much time rather than having to redo things all over again.