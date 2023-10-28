Baldur’s Gate 3 player hilariously misinterprets Monk class for 100 hours

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has been left feeling a little silly after learning that they had been playing the Monk class wrong for more than 100 hours.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen its fair share of extraordinary character builds and unexpected achievements. But the Monk class, in particular, has stood out as a particularly fascinating option for players who are seeking to push boundaries in the game.

From dealing a staggering 168-320 damage per turn to traversing entire game zones in a single action, the Monk class has proven its potential for greatness. However, not every player’s journey is smooth sailing, as one individual discovered after a whopping 100 hours of gameplay.

In a Reddit post, a player shared their tale of misunderstanding, admitting to feeling “stupid” after realizing they had been playing the Monk class all wrong.

“Throughout my 100 hours of gameplay… I assumed that unarmed attack meant the ‘unarmed strike’ bonus action instead of unarmed attacks LITERALLY BEING UNARMED in the weapon slot,” they wrote.

This misconception led the player to wonder why their damage output was significantly lower than what others described, especially when wielding the Ice Staff from the Underdark.

“This whole time I’ve been playing Fist Monk wrong… I didn’t even know Monk could surpass 48 damage, let alone 80,” they added.

Rather than pouring criticism on the player for their blunder, the Baldur’s Gate 3 community instead rallied around the player, providing tips and advice.

One user recommended, “Damage scaling doesn’t start like that, but once you’ve gotten past level six and gotten your hands on some decent monk gear, it’s time to lose the weapon entirely.” Another chimed in, suggesting the Open Palm subclass for its additional damage capabilities.

The Monk class was once perceived as underrated but has emerged as one of the most creative and enjoyable build options in the game. Players have discovered the power of stealth builds, particularly with the Way of the Shadow, utilizing dexterity, constitution, and the power of darkness to effortlessly take down formidable foes.

For the player with this “stupid” 100-hour blunder, at least now they can finally start unleashing their unarmed potential in the game.