Baldur’s Gate 3 player goes viral for adorable pet playing game

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has become a viral hit, thanks to a photo of their pet lizard playing the game as a Dragonborn version of Tav, with a design that matches their own appearance.

Most of the playable races in Baldur’s Gate 3 resemble humans, with the elves, dwarves, gnomes, halflings, and their ilk bearing strong similarities to humanity. The big exception to this is the Dragonborn, a race of humanoid dragons that lack wings or tails but retain the appearance of their draconic ancestors and their potent breath weapon.

While the Dragonborn might not be one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s most powerful races, it’s certainly a popular one. Developer Larian Studios revealed in a post on Steam that the Dragonborn was the fourth most popular race at launch, beaten only by the elf, human, and half-elf.

A photo of a lizard playing Baldur’s Gate 3 has gone viral

One of the benefits of playing a Dragonborn is that the protagonist can be made to resemble some player’s pets. This was the case for LokiAzeEtruszk on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, as they shared a picture of their bearded dragon playing the game’s character creator, building a Dragonborn barbarian version of Tav.

The Baldur's Gate 3 fans came out in droves to praise the lizard on Reddit. "I need to do this with my beardie and see if she's interested in playing!" said one user, while another declared, "But I concur, 10/10 bearded dragons make for the best adventuring companions and I am glad someone else also sees the light." In under 24 hours, the post received nearly 20,000 upvotes and over 150 comments. This means that this lizard playing Baldur's Gate 3 is now one of the top posts on the game's Reddit page, though it hasn't quite topped the majesty of the homemade Baldur's Gate 3 Origin characters post.

As cute as it is, the lizard will not likely make it far into the game. Indeed, Baldur’s Gate 3’s extensive character creator has been known to trap human players for many hours as they try to assemble a hero from various races, classes, subclasss, backgrounds, and stat selection options. The spellcasters then have to sit through Cantrip and spell selection just to throw more choices into the mix.

Baldur’s Gate 3 currently only represents humanoids and draconic beings, which means that the pet lovers of the world are restricted when it comes to representing their animals in the game. Hopefully, Larian Studios will add the tabaxi and the shifter in a future update, to give the cat and dog lovers of the world a chance to play as their pet in Baldur’s Gate 3.