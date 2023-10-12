Baldur’s Gate 3 player gives deadly reason Karlach should never be a healer

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player learned the hard way that everyone’s favorite tiefling barbarian Karlach just isn’t cut out to be a healer.

Fan-favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 companion Karlach is many things. She’s a courageous warrior with a deep knowledge of fiends and an earnest and loyal friend, should you take the time to get to know her.

However, while the game does let you respec companions to fill other needed roles in a party, Karlach is not by nature a healer.

One player learned the hard way that, no matter how good her intentions are, Karlach should really stick to her battle axe.

Karlach tries to heal Gale – but kills him instead.

Reddit user vitor42 shared the brutal and hilarious combat log from a time they tried to have Karlach help an injured Gale with a Potion of Greater Healing. Karlach threw the potion at Gale. However, rather than healing him, it instead dealt seven points of damage – enough to kill him.

This was increased by the Tavern Brawler feat, which increases how much damage unarmed attacks, improvised weapons, and thrown objects deal. It’s a great feat for Karlach. However, in this situation, the extra strength backfired, ironically causing Gale to die from a healing potion.

While the incident itself is largely the result of player error – you need to throw a potion at the target’s feet to heal them, not directly at them – it’s still pretty in character for Karlach.

Players overwhelmingly love Karlach for her joyful presence and passion. While she’s obviously been through a lot during her time in Avernus, her excitement at being alive and free on the Material Plane is charming.

It also wouldn’t be surprising for a person like Karlach who has been forced to fight in the blood war for a decade to be a little too eager to help, only to end up causing a bigger problem.

Hopefully, in the future, Karlach won’t be left to healing duty. Or, at the very least, she’ll learn to be a bit more gentle.

