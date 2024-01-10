Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds surprisingly appropriate alternative class for Gale

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered an alternative class for Gale and it’s just a perfect combination.

Each Baldur’s Gate 3 companion just feels perfect for their pre-prepared classes. Many don’t see Wyll or Karlach as anything but a Warlock and Barbarian, especially since their storylines fit so perfectly for their classes and personalities.

However, that doesn’t always stop players from feeling a little shut down on occasion, especially when dealing with your character being the same class as a key companion. This is entirely the case for Gale, who often overshadows any other wizard in the game. That was until one player created the perfect alternative class for everyone’s favorite magic eater.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds perfect solution to Gale overshadowing

Sharing their idea on Reddit, one player suggested doing the following if you find Gale to be a little overshadowing: “Turn Gale into a wild magic barbarian, all of his dialogue becomes f***ing hilarious because he becomes this deranged lunatic who thinks he is a wizard because of the random magic stuff that happens to him.”

They went on to explain how funny it is when Tav also chooses wizard, “because all of his relationship dialog is about how amazing of a wizard he is. Which means Tav/Durge is just like “Yeeeeeeees you are ha very powerful wizard *pats head while he eats your boots*”

The post quickly took off, with thousands of fans loving the idea of a wild magic barbarian who believes he’s actually a powerful wizard.

One fan, who’d already given it a go revealed a bonus element to the amazing creation: “You get to hear his barbarian scream. He sounds like he found out about an overdue library book.”

Others then discovered how funny his storyline becomes when he’s not actually a real wizard, explaining how it’s “even funnier because he thinks Mystra liked him because he was a prodigy when really it’s because he’s a magic himbo”

Whether you’re on your first or fifth playthrough, there’s always room for another attempt, especially when it includes Gale as a wild magic barbarian magical himbo.