Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds clever hack to open any locked chest

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered a clever and relatively destructive hack to ensure those failed lockpicking attempts become a thing of the past.

There’s so much to do in Baldur’s Gate 3 and with such a long storyline and expansive world, it comes as no surprise to see secrets and little hacks popping up within the community. Some are using the save button to their advantage while others are taking down difficult bosses using an age-old trick.

Article continues after ad

Now, one player has discovered a rather clever hack for opening those tricky chests, without the need for a lockpick or an insanely high-leveled Rogue. All you need is the chest, someone strong, and a very high up cliff edge.

Players discover alternative way to lockpick chests in Baldur’s Gate 3

Posting onto Reddit, one user shared their trick to “open any chest without lockpicking.” To do this, they told fans to “simply pick up the chest, (store it in your camp for later if it’s too heavy) find a cliff, and simply push the chest off of it till it crashes to the ground.”

Article continues after ad

They went on to explain that “with the insane damage from really long falls, even the strongest toughness will be overcome!”

Continuing in the comments, the poster shared: “I felt so smart when I figured this out. Now I regularly have chest shoving breaks where I push like 5 chests off a cliff and get to bathe in the sweet loot pile that follows.” It sounds rather therapeutic after a heavy battle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The post quickly took off, with tons of players reveling in this hack and others providing their own ways to open the chest.

Article continues after ad

“With great weapon master extra damage my barb can roll high enough to just bash most things open,” joked one user, using their Barbarian class and a handy feat to open their chests.

A few fans were extremely excited to hear this trick, with one stating, “I wish I’d read this before using god knows how many thieves’ tools unlocking this one chest that was level 20 to complete a small quest,” something that’s a common frustration in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

It seems whether you use your Barbarian to smash the outside of the chest or drop it from a height, there are always alternative ways to get loot. Just be careful, while it’s not been confirmed yet, destroying the chest may damage loot, with some fans feeling cautious regarding the potential consequences.