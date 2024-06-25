Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds brilliant way to rob NPCs

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared their trick for robbing NPCs, which makes clever use of a powerful Cleric spell.

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to interact with its world however they see fit, meaning you can be a law-abiding citizen or an unrepentant criminal who steals whatever they want. However, those who take the latter route will need to get creative to avoid facing the consequences of their actions.

One popular method for pickpocketing NPCs involves casting the spell Hold Person and talking to them, allowing another character to rob them blind while they’re locked in place.

The downside is that many NPCs with the best loot, especially later in the game, are surrounded by others who will catch you in the act.

Fortunately for any aspiring Thieves, one Reddit user has shared their brilliant pickpocketing method that blends the Hold Person method with a surprising Cleric spell: Spirit Guardians.

As the poster explains, “even tho it does no damage to a friendly NPC they will still forcibly walk out of the way of it, this essentially lets you sheep herd an NPC into another secluded location and then rob them blind.”

The Redditor also used this strategy at Last Light Inn to rob Quartermaster Talli, who has great items like the Incandescent Staff, Shield of Devotion, and various dyes.

Spirit Guardians is a third-level spell Clerics can use starting at level 5. Bards can additionally gain access to it using Magical Secrets, which they get at level 10 (level 6 for Lore Bards).

Casting it creates a 10 ft radius of spirits around the user that deal either Radiant or Necrotic damage to any foes who enter its area-of-effect. That makes it a great combat spell, especially for defending the portal to the Shadowfell as part of Halsin’s questline.

However, this strategy shows Spirit Guardians has utility outside of combat, even if it’s not how Baldur’s Gate 3’s developers expected players to use it.