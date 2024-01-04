Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds brilliant musical Easter egg in epic boss theme

This doofus is canonically singing to you the whole fight. Casting Silence removes his lyrics from the song.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has drawn attention to a musical Easter egg which can be heard in the theme music of Raphael’s boss fight.

The soundtrack for Baldur’s Gate 3, composed by Borislav Slavovhas, has no shortage of amazing songs. From ambient tunes to high-throttle battle music, fans have heavily praised the game’s musical score.

But one player has discovered a brilliant Easter egg hidden inside the melody of one of the game’s major boss themes.

Raphael’s theme is composed in G minor, and its melody begins in this root note. However, it then moves to a C sharp.

This unique movement is known as a tritone, and it was pointed out recently by artist and Tumblr user, supertonicat.

The post goes on to explain a tritone is “the most dissonant interval,” and because of its “creepy” and “unsettling” quality it came to be “known in Western music as “the Devil’s Interval.”

That’s certainly an apt musical movement for a boss like Raphael — who’s literally a devil.

The discovery soon made its way to other social media sites too, with one Twitter user tagging in Slavovhas, calling him a “genius”.

Despite clever Easter eggs like this one hidden in the game’s soundtrack, music was one of the only areas where Baldur’s Gate 3 failed to nab an award at the recent Game Awards.

Though its many well-hidden secrets helped it piled up the silverware, including 2023’s coveted Game of the Year award from Geoff Keighley, and us too with Dexerto’s own awards.