Baldur’s Gate 3 player finally uncovers mystery of what happened to Wyll’s mother

After hundreds of hours of gameplay, one dedicated Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered what happened to Wyll’s mother, and it’s left them absolutely devastated.

One of the best elements of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its attention to detail. As it is in typical Dungeons & Dragons, plenty of the characters and NPCs are fully fleshed out with backstories and motivations regarding why they got to where they are in the story.

The companions of Baldur’s Gate 3 are no different, and each has a distinct backstory, revealing why they’re there in the first place, and giving players a little more room to fall head over heels for them. However, with such a detailed backstory, some elements can be missed by players, even those hundreds of hours in, just like Wyll and the case of his mother.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans can’t get over what happened to Wyll’s mother

Sharing their realization on Reddit, one user revealed that they discovered a new “dialogue option with Wyll I’ve never seen before, where after he talks about really wanting to find Arabella’s parents.” They went on to say that “you can ask why he’s talked on and on about his dad but not word one about his mom” After this, he’ll reveal exactly why this is the case.

Thanks to the video, fans were able to witness a previously unseen dialogue option where it explained that Wyll’s mom “died when I was born” so was therefore never really in his life. After this it cues a dialogue with Wyll “wondering how his life would be different, if he’d still be in the city, if her being there meant he’d have never entered into that pact with Mizora.”

Naturally, the poster explained to the other players that they just “want to give him a hug so much right then” and that it’s changed their whole perspective on Wylls story and his reasonings behind his actions.

They went on to explain how they were “so utterly utterly delighted at how many little nuggets and gems and character moments that you can still only see for the first time legit 300+ hours into this game” yet again praising the immense details inside Baldur’s Gate 3.

Many other fans were equally as thrilled to learn more about everyone’s favorite Warlock, with one explaining how it’s “So cool you found that op. I just started an origin play through as him and I wasn’t sure how to design his guardian so I thought I’d make it his mom, and this info just makes that decision have even more weight to it.”

One thing’s for certain, the more you play, the more you learn about Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions, and who knows how much is yet to be discovered.